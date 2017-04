Loading the player ...

Water Bubbles Could Fight Plastic Pollution

0

Global plastic consumption reached more than 110-million tons in 2009. Plastic can take up to 10 years to degrade. When it does degrade, it can end up as tiny bits of poisonous microplastics, in the bodies of animals we eat. But an english company has created a new product that might help solve the problem an edible water bottle called ooho.