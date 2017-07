Loading the player ...

McCain Returns to Senate As Republicans Salvage Obamacare Repeal Effort

Senate Republicans snatched partial victory from the jaws of defeat Tuesday, as the caucus rallied to begin debate on ending former President Barack Obama’s health care law, known as Obamacare. VOA’s Michael Bowman reports, ailing Republican Senator John McCain returned to the chamber to cast a critical vote and deliver a blunt message.