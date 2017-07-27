Loading the player ...

Trump Rallies Supporters Amid a Chaotic Week in Washington

0

In a chaotic and perhaps crucial week in Washington, President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally Tuesday in Ohio before thousands of enthusiastic supporters and a smattering of protesters. Trump is hoping to turn around his low poll numbers and get his agenda back on track with a health care victory in the Senate, a key campaign promise from last year's election. VOA Jim Malone has more from Washington.