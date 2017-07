Loading the player ...

Flat Sizes in Hong Kong Getting Smaller and Smaller

Micro-apartments are a new trend in design in Western cities where downsizing is becoming a status symbol. But in Asia, small flats are not a trend but a life style. And, as Faiza Elmasry tells us, in Hong Kong, the city that’s often ranked as the world's costliest housing market, apartments are getting smaller and smaller. VOA's Faith Lapidus has the story.