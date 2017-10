Loading the player ...

Fast-Moving Wildfires Consume California's Wine Region

Fast-moving wildfires have consumed about 25.000 hectares of land and forced 20,000 people to evacuate their homes in northern California. The fires are destroying homes, commercial properties, woods and vineyards. The month of October is the peak of wildfire season in California and the state is on a so-called red alert for fires. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.