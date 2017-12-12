Live Streaming
Job Fair Caters to New Immigrants and Refugees

13 Desember 2017 01:00 WIB
More than a million college-educated immigrants in the U.S. are in low skilled jobs, according to estimates. But they have trouble finding work in their professions, including in the U.S. tech industry, which desperately needs skilled workers. A special technology industry job fair this week in San Francisco brought together refugees and new immigrants with potential employers. VOA's Michelle Quinn reports.
