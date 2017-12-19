Live Streaming
US Authorities Investigate Amtrak Train Accident

20 Desember 2017 03:48 WIB
WORLD NEWS
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of an Amtrak train crash in the western Washington state. The passenger train derailed Monday morning during the first run on a new, shorter route between Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, and fell from a bridge to the highway bellow. At least three people were killed, all of them train passengers. Many others were injured. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this report.
