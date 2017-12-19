Live Streaming
Christmas Trees To Be Recycled For Homes

20 Desember 2017 03:49 WIB
WORLD NEWS
In the United States, 25-30 million Christmas trees are sold every year. And after the holiday, most end up in the trash. But not all. Some are put through wood chippers to become mulch for gardens and pathways, others are anchored in lakes or bays to provide artificial reef habitat for fish. But what is, perhaps, the nation’s best-known tree ends up in houses built by the charity Habitat for Humanity. Faith Lapidus has that story.
