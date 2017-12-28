Live Streaming
Singer Inspires Peace and Unity Among Young Audiences

29 Desember 2017 01:09 WIB
WORLD NEWS
They say young children are like sponges. They soak up information from all around them unconsciously, and build on that core foundation for the rest of their lives. Baba Ras D, a corrections-officer-turned-singer, is a firm believer in the theory. He created a program for children that inspires peace and unity in the community. And the children love him and the program. VOA's June Soh met him at a performance in Washington.
