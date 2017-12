Loading the player ...

First Black Woman on US Olympic Speedskating Team

0

Maame Biney, a 17-year-old from Ghana, will be the first African-American woman to represent the U.S. on the speedskating short track team at the 2018 Winter Olympics Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February. VOA's Salem Solomon visited her where she first started skating in a local ice rink in Reston, Virginia, and has this story.