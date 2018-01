Loading the player ...

World Eyes First Inter-Korean Talk in 2 Years

The world's eyes were on the two Koreas and their high-level meeting on Tuesday, the first in two years. The talks were set to focus on North Korea's participation in the Winter Olympics that will take place next month in South Korea. But there are hopes that the rare encounter at the border village of Panmunjom, could mark a breakthrough in inter-Korean relations. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has the details.