Wolf-Dogs Help Veterans Cope With PTSD

The unpredictable and aggressive nature of wolf-dog hybrids makes them difficult to keep as household pets. But the founders of the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center in California say the dual nature of these animals makes them ideal therapists for combat veterans who suffer from PTSD. VOA's Genia Dulot has more on the "Wolves and Warriors" program.