US Congress Racing Against Time to Fund Government, Save DACA Recipients

The U.S. Congress has five working days left to negotiate a deal funding the government past a Jan. 19 deadline. Democrats are pushing an agreement that includes a legislative fix for the fate of more than 800,000 undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children. VOA's congressional reporter Katherine Gypson has more on the immigration fixes Republicans want in return as time runs out.



