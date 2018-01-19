Live Streaming
Loading the player ...

Drive to Fund US Government Hits Immigration Speed Bump

20 Januari 2018 01:54 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
A fierce political battle over immigration and American border security threatens to short-circuit efforts to keep the US. government open beyond midnight Friday, Washington time, when federal spending authority expires. The Senate began to debate the House-passed measure to fund the government through February 16, but adjourned late Thursday. Senators will begin debate again at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, hours before the shutdown deadline. 
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0890 seconds [51]