Drive to Fund US Government Hits Immigration Speed Bump

A fierce political battle over immigration and American border security threatens to short-circuit efforts to keep the US. government open beyond midnight Friday, Washington time, when federal spending authority expires. The Senate began to debate the House-passed measure to fund the government through February 16, but adjourned late Thursday. Senators will begin debate again at 11 a.m. EDT Friday, hours before the shutdown deadline.