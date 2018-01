Loading the player ...

Film About Kenya Terror Attack Up for an Oscar

0

A movie produced and directed by a German film student about a 2015 terrorist attack on a bus in Kenya has just been nominated for an Oscar. The short film Watu Wote, or Swahili for “All of Us,” tells the story of how average Kenyans resisted Al Shabab, the Somali extremist group. For VOA, Rael Ombuor has this report from Nairobi.