Loading the player ...

Florida School Shooter Held Without Bond

0

The suspect in the mass school shooting in Florida made his first court appearance. Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces 17 charges of premeditated murder in connection with shooting rampage in Parkland, Florida, which also sent 15 others to the hospital. The Florida shooting has rekindled the long-running debate over gun violence in the United States and what, if anything, can be done to stop it.

