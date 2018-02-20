Loading the player ...

US Students Blame Politicians for School Shootings

Students of the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people in a mass shooting on Valentine's Day vow they will not stay quiet in the face of continuing danger from guns. One of them, Emma Gonzalez, has become the face of a student revolt against lax U.S. gun laws after she condemned the politicians, and President Trump, who have accepted campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association.

