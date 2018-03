Loading the player ...

Syrian Government Splinters Rebel-held Eastern Ghouta

Syrian government forces have made new advances on rebel-held territory of eastern Ghouta, separating two towns from the rest of the Free Syrian Army stronghold. More than 1,100 civilians have been killed in the past three weeks of fighting, amid reports that the government has resumed the use of a poisonous, possibly with a tacit support from its ally Russia. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.