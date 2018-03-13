Live Streaming
British PM: 'Highly Likely' Russia Behind Attack on Former Spy

14 Maret 2018 04:54 WIB
Britain’s prime minister says it is 'highly likely' that Russia was behind the attack on a former spy and his daughter, who remain critically ill in the hospital following apparent exposure to a nerve agent just over a week ago in their home city of Salisbury in Southern England. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the accusations against Moscow have raised the pressure on the British government to deliver a robust response.
