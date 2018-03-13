Loading the player ...

British PM: 'Highly Likely' Russia Behind Attack on Former Spy

0

Britain’s prime minister says it is 'highly likely' that Russia was behind the attack on a former spy and his daughter, who remain critically ill in the hospital following apparent exposure to a nerve agent just over a week ago in their home city of Salisbury in Southern England. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, the accusations against Moscow have raised the pressure on the British government to deliver a robust response.