Loading the player ...

As Street Art Picks up Momentum, Colorful Murals Transform Indian Cities

0

Four years after street art arrived in India, colorful murals are transforming urban landscapes in major cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi in a variety of places, from slums to rail stations. The appeal is not just visual. It is helping brighten the environment of rundown urban spaces and putting the common man in touch with art as it frees it from the confines of galleries. VOA's Anjana Pasricha reports.