Patients and Caregivers Use Comics to Document Medical Journeys

A graphic medicine exhibit has opened at the U.S. National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health, showcasing comics that show the medical journeys experienced by patients and caregivers. Organizers hope this ‘new language’ will give clinicians and policy makers a more personalized way of understanding the issues faced by them both. VOA’s Jill Craig has more.