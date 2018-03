Loading the player ...

Movie Wrinkle in Time Points to a Watershed Moment for Women of Color

Oscar nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, is the first woman of color to direct a Disney live action movie that exceeds a $100 million budget. Her film "A Wrinkle in Time," about a 13-year-old bi-racial girl who travels through space and time to save her father. VOA's Penelope Poulou has the details.