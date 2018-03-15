Loading the player ...

Ai Weiwei Highlights Global Refugee Plight With His Art

Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei has unveiled a 60-meter inflatable rubber raft carrying more than 300 anonymous oversized figures in Sydney, Australia, to represent the plight of refugees around the world. His work of art comes as more than 11-thousand migrants have arrived by sea in Europe so far this year, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Nearly 430 have died or gone missing in the attempt. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.