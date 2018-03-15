Live Streaming
Ai Weiwei Highlights Global Refugee Plight With His Art

16 Maret 2018 03:15 WIB
Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei has unveiled a 60-meter inflatable rubber raft carrying more than 300 anonymous oversized figures in Sydney, Australia, to represent the plight of refugees around the world. His work of art comes as more than 11-thousand migrants have arrived by sea in Europe so far this year, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Nearly 430 have died or gone missing in the attempt. VOA’s Mariama Diallo reports.
