Loading the player ...

Putin Set to Secure Another 6 Years in Power Amid Heightened Russia-West Tensions

0

Russians vote Sunday for their next president, with Vladimir Putin all but certain to secure another six-year term. Putin remains popular among Russians who admire his strongman leadership. Eight candidates are running, but there are accusations the genuine political opposition has been silenced. The election comes at a time of high tension with the West. VOA's Henry Ridgwell has more.