Live Streaming
Loading the player ...

Putin Set to Secure Another 6 Years in Power Amid Heightened Russia-West Tensions

17 Maret 2018 01:48 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
Russians vote Sunday for their next president, with Vladimir Putin all but certain to secure another six-year term. Putin remains popular among Russians who admire his strongman leadership. Eight candidates are running, but there are accusations the genuine political opposition has been silenced. The election comes at a time of high tension with the West. VOA's Henry Ridgwell has more.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT VLADIMIR PUTIN
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0158 seconds [54]