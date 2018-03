Loading the player ...

3D Printed House Offers Quick, Cheap Solution for Poor Worldwide

0

Imagine building a stronger, cheaper home in as little as 12 hours. That is now possible with the help of a 3-D printer. A 3-D-printed home was unveiled in Austin, Texas, during the South by Southwest (SXSW) technology conference and music festival. VOA's Elizabeth Lee explains how this new technology could change the lives of families throughout the developing world.