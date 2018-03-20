Loading the player ...

Observers See Putin's Rule of Russia to Continue

International observers say Russian President Vladimir Putin won another six-year term in office by withholding a fair chance from the competition. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said Monday that the extensive coverage by state news media of Putin's activities had given him an advantage over other candidates. Putin won re-election easily, leaving the seven challengers trailing far behind. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.