Live Streaming
Loading the player ...

Observers See Putin's Rule of Russia to Continue

21 Maret 2018 00:57 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
International observers say Russian President Vladimir Putin won another six-year term in office by withholding a fair chance from the competition. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said Monday that the extensive coverage by state news media of Putin's activities had given him an advantage over other candidates. Putin won re-election easily, leaving the seven challengers trailing far behind. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT PEMILU RUSIA 2018
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0140 seconds [54]