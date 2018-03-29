Loading the player ...

Happiness Class Attracts Record Attendance at Ivy League University

0

The pursuit of happiness is among the unalienable rights listed in the U.S. Declaration of Independence and so it is no wonder that the study of that elusive treasure makes for one of the most popular classes in the country. A record 1,200 students are attending a class that teaches students how to be happier at prestigious Yale University in the U.S. state of Connecticut. As VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, many more are enrolled in the Yale happiness course online.



