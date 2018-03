Loading the player ...

New York Mosque Hosts Passover Celebrations

As the sun sets on March 30, Jewish communities around the world will celebrate the festival of Passover. The holiday commemorates the Hebrews' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. A few days before the start of the holiday, a New York-based interfaith organization hosted a unique event where Jews were joined by Muslims in Passover festivities. And the celebration happened at an unlikely venue a mosque.