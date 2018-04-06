Live Streaming
Loading the player ...

Britain, Russia Trade Blame as Spy Poisoning Dominates Moscow Security Conference

07 April 2018 01:27 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
Relations between Russia and the West continue to worsen in the wake of the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury. In a statement Thursday, Yulia said she is now recovering. Britain has laid the blame squarely with the Kremlin. At an international security conference in Moscow this week, Russia warned of a new Cold War and said it would use all means available to defend itself.
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0229 seconds [51]