Britain, Russia Trade Blame as Spy Poisoning Dominates Moscow Security Conference

Relations between Russia and the West continue to worsen in the wake of the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury. In a statement Thursday, Yulia said she is now recovering. Britain has laid the blame squarely with the Kremlin. At an international security conference in Moscow this week, Russia warned of a new Cold War and said it would use all means available to defend itself.