US Wedding Videos Rivaling Hollywood Films Get Own TV Channel

07 April 2018 01:27 WIB
WORLD NEWS
Wedding videos have come a long way from the days of poorly edited home videos. Today, some have the look and feel of full-fledged movie productions. Thanks to advancements in consumer technology and the availability of high definition cameras - some wedding videos now rival the production values of some Hollywood films. One entrepreneur thinks the newest generation of wedding videos actually deserve their own channel.
