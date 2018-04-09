Live Streaming
Trump Accuses Putin, Iran for Enabling Atrocities in Syria

10 April 2018 01:30 WIB
WORLD NEWS
U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Russia, as well Iran, for enabling an alleged poisonous attack in Syria late Saturday. Syrian activists and medical sources say at least 40 people have died. The suspected chlorine attack came during a government offensive to retake rebel-held areas near Damascus after the collapse of a truce with the Army of Islam rebel group.
