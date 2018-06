Loading the player ...

New Museum to Display All of Tutankhamun's Artifacts

A hundred years after their discovery, the artifacts from Egyptian prehistoric mausoleums will return close to the place where they were found. A huge new museum overlooking the Giza pyramids in Egypt is due to open some of its sections early next year. The exhibit devoted to pharaoh Tutankhamun, known to archeologists as the Golden Boy and in popular culture as King Tut, is expected to draw the most attention.