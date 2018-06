Loading the player ...

As Russia Readies for World Cup Kick-Off, Critics Accuse Moscow and FIFA of Foul Play

Eight years after it was awarded the right to host the football World Cup, Russia says it is ready for kick-off in the month-long competition. But with the total World Cup budget having been increased no less than 12 times and allegations of corruption surrounding stadium construction, how ready is Russia to host one of the world’s biggest sporting competitions? Henry Ridgwell reports.