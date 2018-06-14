Live Streaming
Loading the player ...

Amid a Boom in Mosque Construction, Builders Turn to Italy's 'White Gold'

15 Juni 2018 02:11 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
Demand has been on a constant rise for the prized white marble from the Italian town of Carrara, as orders of blocks and slabs have been increasing for the construction of new mosques and palaces in Gulf states. China’s newly prosperous magnates are also big clients. Mining of the Carrara quarries began more than 2,000 years ago. With advances in technology, extracting large quantities of the stone has become simpler than in past times. VOA’s Sabina Castelfranco visited the Carrara quarries.
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0233 seconds [51]