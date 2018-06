Loading the player ...

At The End of Ramadan, Egyptians Feel the Pain of Austerity

In Egypt, as in other parts of the Islamic world, the end of Ramadan is a period of feasting and sharing with friends and strangers alike. Eighteen months after Egypt devalued its currency and took other painful measures as part of an IMF loan package, this Ramadan has been especially difficult for many Egyptians. Edward Yeranian reports for VOA from Cairo.