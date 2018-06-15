Live Streaming
Restaurant Provides a Taste of Home During Ramadan in America

16 Juni 2018 01:28 WIB
Restaurants are getting into the religious spirit by offering a special menu for iftar when Muslims around the world break their fasts after sunset. Though many of followers of the Islamic faith prefer to eat at home with their family, there are times they go out together, or with friends, for iftar. VOA's Ariane Budianto narrates this report by Virginia Gunawan the Washington suburb of Fairfax, Virginia.
