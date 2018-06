Loading the player ...

Food Trucks Serves up Tacos to Unite Latinos and Muslims

Nothing brings people together more naturally and more easily than food. This was the idea behind a project called #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque. However the food truck owners to initiation the projects goal is to unite Latinos and Muslims and fight the stereotypes and offensive rhetoric that often surround them. Genia Dulot has the story from Los Angeles.