Refugee Crisis Reaches Record Levels
An unprecedented 68.5 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homelands worldwide -- the highest levels of displacement on record, according to a just-released report by UNHCR. In June 2016 the UN Refugee Agency launched the #WithRefugees petition to petition governments to work together and do their fair share for refugees. However that message is not really being heeded. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.
