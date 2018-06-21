Loading the player ...

Refugee Crisis Reaches Record Levels

An unprecedented 68.5 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homelands worldwide -- the highest levels of displacement on record, according to a just-released report by UNHCR. In June 2016 the UN Refugee Agency launched the #WithRefugees petition to petition governments to work together and do their fair share for refugees. However that message is not really being heeded. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.