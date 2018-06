Loading the player ...

Restaurant Owner Gives Ex-cons a Second Chance

Former U.S. prison convicts often face big challenges after they are released from jail. Aside from having to relearn how to function in normal society, many find that having a criminal background makes it difficult, if not impossible, to land a suitable job. But one restaurant in Cleveland wants to give ex-cons a second chance. VOA's Yahya Barzinji has the details.