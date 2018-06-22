Live Streaming
First Lady Visits Detention Center

23 Juni 2018 01:02 WIB
Images of crying toddlers and reports of 2,300 children separated from parents who are detained for crossing the U.S. southern border without documentation have triggered reactions against the administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday halting the separations. On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump visited a children's detention center in Texas. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, neither of the moves have appeased the critics.
