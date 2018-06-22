Live Streaming
Fighting Prejudice with Living Library

23 Juni 2018 01:02 WIB
A report published Friday by Europe's top human rights body finds xenophobia and hate speech are on the rise across the region. Despite progress in some areas, the Council of Europe finds minorities, including Muslims, Jews, homosexuals and Roma, face stigma, intolerance and sometimes exclusion across its 48 member states. A citizens' initiative aims to bridge these divisions through dialogue. VOA's Lisa Bryant has the story.
