Loading the player ...

Is Russia Using World Cup to Gloss Over Human Rights Crackdown?

0

Human rights campaigners say Russia is using the glitz of the football World Cup to try to gloss over its deteriorating human rights record. Opposition groups, journalists, LGBT communities and non-governmental organizations have all been targeted in a crackdown that has intensified over the past six years, according to campaigners. VOA's As Henry Ridgwell reports, some are demanding that World Cup organizer FIFA use its leverage to force change.