US House Fails Again to Pass Immigration Legislation

29 Juni 2018 01:32 WIB
WORLD NEWS
The U.S. House of Representatives failed to pass major immigration legislation Wednesday, after weeks of debate and mixed messages of support from President Donald Trump. The bill’s failure leaves 1.8 million undocumented young people without a solution, while the problem of addressing the family separation crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border that has galvanized American public opinion remains. VOA's Katherine Gypson has more.
