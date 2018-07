Loading the player ...

Britain, Russia Clash Over New Nerve-Agent Poisoning Case

0

British police are searching for the source of contamination that sickened a man and a woman in the area of southern England where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in March. The two victims tested positive for a Novichok nerve agent. Novichok is a series of deadly nerve agents designed by the Soviet Union that are generally unavailable outside Russia.