Pompeo Claims Progress in Talks With North Korea

10 Juli 2018 01:20 WIB
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo on Sunday before proceeding to Vietnam. Pyongyang was the first stop on Pompeo's first around-the-world trip as America's top diplomat. After Asia, he travels to the United Arab Emirates before heading to Belgium, where he will accompany President Trump at the NATO summit in Brussels. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
