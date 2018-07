Loading the player ...

The Mind Behind the Muppets Showcased in Travelling Exhibit

For decades, Jim Henson's Muppets have captured the imagination of children and adults worldwide. A traveling exhibit at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles not only showcases some of the most beloved Muppets but also the work that took place behind the scenes to entertain as well as educate. VOA's Elizabeth Lee has more.