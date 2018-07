Loading the player ...

All 12 Boys and Coach Rescued from Thai Cave

Navy SEALs said on Thursday all twelve boys and coach rescued from Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai. The boys, aged from 11 to 16, and their coach, ventured into the Tham Luang cave in mountainous northern Thailand on June 23 after football practice and got trapped when heavy rains caused flooding forcing to take shelter on a muddy ledge.