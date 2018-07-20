Loading the player ...

Spain Becomes Top EU Migrant Destination; Italy Accused of Causing Deaths at Sea

Italy has rejected criticism of its hard-line policy on immigration, after protesters marched on the Italian Interior Ministry, accusing it of being responsible for the deaths of migrants at sea. Rome has banned nongovernmental organization, or NGO, charity boats from disembarking migrants in Italian ports. Just-released figures show Italy's crackdown is having an effect, with Spain overtaking Italy as the No. 1 destination for migrants in the European Union.