US Colleges Now Offering Scholarships to Gamers

Not so long ago, someone playing video games into the early morning hours might have been seen as a slacker, someone lacking in ambition. But perceptions are changing with the times. Today, being glued to an X-Box or Play Station and excelling at computer games might pay off, as more and more US universities start offering scholarships aimed at attracting computer gamers.