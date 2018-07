The Met Allows Blind Art Lovers to Feel The Art

0

You may have heard the saying, 'beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.' But in some cases - it may be in the hands of the holder. One example is the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, which offers free, special tours for the blind or the partially sighted. They include both guided touch tours and verbal imaging tours. Elena Wolf spoke with one of the museum's guides, Emilie Gossiaux, an artist, who also happens to be blind.